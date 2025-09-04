Hearse theft suspect arrested after Skudai Highway crash in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: Police have arrested a man suspected of stealing a hearse from a surau following a road accident on the Skudai Highway.

Kulai district police chief ACP Tan Seng Lee confirmed the Toyota Hiace belonged to Surau Nurul Haq in Jalan Besar Sungai Sayong near Kulai.

The 21-year-old suspect allegedly stole the vehicle between 1 am and 2 am today before crashing it while attempting to flee.

He collided with a lorry at approximately 2.30 am but escaped with only minor facial and leg injuries.

Police checks revealed the suspect possesses fourteen previous criminal records.

Authorities are currently tracking down three other individuals believed to be involved in the case.

The investigation is being conducted under Section 379A of the Penal Code. – Bernama