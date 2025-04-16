KUALA LUMPUR: Post-mortem results on the body of a Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel, found dead at his apartment in Bandar Mahkota Cheras, Kajang, yesterday, revealed that the cause of death was a blockage in the heart.

Kajang police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said that, according to the post-mortem report conducted by the Kajang Hospital Forensic Unit today, the case has been classified as a sudden death report (SDR).

He added that the police received initial information about the death of the 37-year-old male FRU personnel, who was on duty at the FRU in Cheras, from a colleague at around 11.59 am yesterday.

“Upon receiving the report, the apartment door was opened with the assistance of the fire department, and it was discovered that the man had died. The death was confirmed by the Kajang Hospital medical team,” he said in a statement today.

Naazron also urged anyone with information regarding the case to contact the Kajang Police Station or investigating officer Sergeant Zharif Shah Ab Rashid at 012-592 5390 to assist with the investigation.