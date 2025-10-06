Strong Sabah-federal ties crucial for state’s future says Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU: The good relationship and cooperation between the Sabah Government and the Federal Government need to be strengthened for an even better future of the state.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the close state-Federal relationship is also vital to further boost Sabah’s progress.

He stated there is a need to maintain and continue the strong collaboration that has been forged.

“Currently, the state government comprises GRS and PH (Pakatan Harapan). The relationship between the state government and the Federal government is very strong. It was during PH’s administration that we secured nine devolutions of power under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) for Sabah. So, we need to continue this good relationship.

“We must realise that the state-Federal relationship is extremely vital for the future and progress of Sabah. Why should we have a dispute with the Federal government?” he said during the media conference at a meeting with state leaders and backbenchers at Menara Kinabalu.

Hajiji earlier announced that the Sabah State Legislative Assembly had been officially dissolved today to make way for the 17th Sabah State Election.

He elaborated that Malaysia’s national interests should always be safeguarded alongside Sabah’s ongoing efforts to claim and defend its rights as enshrined in MA63.

“That is my belief. Let’s not safeguard the state’s interest (but) at the expense of the nation’s interest,“ he said.

Hajiji said the decision to dissolve the state assembly reflected the Sabah government’s commitment towards democracy and constitutional processes.

“With this dissolution, we are seeking a new mandate from the people to continue the efforts we started, build a stronger, more prosperous and united Sabah for all.

“I have high hopes that the results of the coming election will strengthen the people’s voices, safeguard stability and security, as well as ensure continued progress for our beloved Sabah,“ he said.

Hajiji said the Sabah Government had worked tirelessly throughout the past five years to bring meaningful change and growth to the state and its people through the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) Development Plan Roadmap.

He added that Sabah has made real progress based on three main thrusts of the holistic and inclusive SMJ plan.

These thrusts encompass the three main economic sectors: Agriculture, Industry and Tourism; Human Capital and People’s Well-being; as well as Infrastructure Network and Green Sustainability.

“Concrete actions and several major projects are being carried out to resolve challenges we have inherited, which have burdened the people for so long. Several initiatives have been completed, while others are in progress.

“Sabah has strengthened its economy, attracted new investments to create more job opportunities, expanded access to education and improved the social well-being of all segments of society,“ he said.

He added that these achievements were the result of the trust, support and shared vision of the people for a better Sabah.

However, Hajiji said their work is not done yet and new challenges demand bold solutions to take Sabah to the next chapter.

Following the dissolution of the Sabah state assembly today to pave the way for the 17th State Election, Hajiji said Sabah is now governed by a caretaker government.

He confirmed he will carry out his duties as Chief Minister until the new state government is formed. – Bernama