Heavy vehicles banned as millions hit the road for Hari Raya

PETALING JAYA: In a bid to ease gridlock and reduce road accidents during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri holiday, the Transport Ministry will enforce a nationwide ban on goods vehicles for four days spanning the peak travel period.

It said the restriction would take effect on March 29 and 30, 2025, as millions of travelers head home for the festivities, and again on April 5 and 6, 2025, when holidaymakers make their return journeys.

“The move aims to prevent traffic congestion and reduce the risks posed by heavy vehicles mixing with private cars on packed highways.

The Road Transport Department (RTD) will lead enforcement efforts, deploying officers nationwide as part of “Op Hari Raya Aidilfitri (HRA) 2025,” the ministry said in a statement today.

The operation will include joint crackdowns with other agencies to ensure compliance.

In addition to the goods vehicle ban, authorities will enforce a temporary speed limit reduction on all federal roads from March 28 to April 6, 2025, to further enhance safety.

With road travel expected to peak during the holiday season, the ministry urged motorists to adhere to traffic laws and prioritise safety.

“Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri to all Malaysians celebrating,“ the ministry said, reminding travelers to drive responsibly.