Helicopter catches fire in Bentong, one dead

PETALING JAYA: A Bell 206L-4 Long Ranger helicopter caught fire and was completely destroyed after a failed landing near a hot spring along Jalan Lama Kuala Lumpur in Bentong, Pahang, this morning.

The incident, which occurred at approximately 10.26am, resulted in the death of one ground crew member, while the pilot survived.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM), the helicopter, operated by MHS Aviation Berhad, was conducting an aerial work flight and had last reported its return to the landing site at 10.18am to the Kuala Lumpur Air Traffic Control Centre (KLATCC).

Shortly after, it lost control upon landing, overturned, and burst into flames.

Fire and Rescue Department officials from the Bentong Fire and Rescue Station (BBP Bentong) were dispatched to the scene at 10.39am and arrived within 13 minutes.

The fire was brought under control by 11.06am. The operation remains ongoing.

It was said in a statement by the fire and rescue department that the helicopter was performing underslung work for a Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) project involving 500KV and 700KV cable installation when the accident occurred.

The deceased, identified as Indonesian engineer Pinsan Rizky, is believed to have been struck by the rotor blades.

His body has been handed over to the police for further investigation.

The pilot, identified as Kustiyadi, survived the crash.

The Air Accident Investigation Bureau under the Ministry of Transport Malaysia will be conducting a thorough investigation in accordance with Part XXVI of the Civil Aviation Regulations 2016.