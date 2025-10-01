Helpie mental health app set for national expansion after school win

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Education will expand support for the mental health application Helpie following its development school’s success in winning the 2025 World’s Best School Prize.

Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the ministry would focus on three key areas including the potential nationwide rollout of the application.

She stated they would continue supporting the headmaster and teachers while ensuring the school serves as a reference model for other institutions.

SK Putrajaya Presint 11(1) was named winner of the 2025 World’s Best School Prize in the Supporting Healthy Lives category by T4 Education.

Fadhlina said this achievement sets the highest benchmark in national education and should not remain confined to one school.

The World’s Best School Prize recognises institutions that inspire positive change through innovative practices emulated worldwide.

The ministry will ensure continued support so their experience can be expanded and shared with schools across the country.

She highlighted that Helpie has proven effective in reducing stress and improving students’ emotional and psychosocial support.

Fadhlina expressed gratitude for this historic victory marking Malaysia’s first world champion school.

She noted Malaysia had previously been ranked among the top ten schools but now emerged as overall champion.

This victory highlights the role of the school community in nurturing student potential through the Helpie application.

Project lead Mohd Saharudin Setapa said the app has been developing since 2023 with functions improved over time.

Student feedback shows the app’s positive impact on confidence and willingness to share problems among users.

It helps reduce mental stress while raising awareness about the importance of emotional well-being.

The Helpie team continues growing with involvement from former students now in secondary school.

Fourteen-year-old Muhammad Muhriz Marzuki who led initial development expressed pride in their achievement.

He credited the success to dedicated hard work from teachers and friends who consistently gave time and effort.

Fadhlina emphasised this success proves Malaysia’s education system can produce world-class innovations.

She hopes this achievement will inspire more schools to follow SK Putrajaya Presint 11(1)’s exemplary model.

Malaysian education has reached the global stage and will hopefully see more successes following this breakthrough. – Bernama