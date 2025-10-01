Court forfeits Ismail Sabri’s RM169 million to Malaysian government

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court has formally forfeited more than RM169 million belonging to former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to the Malaysian government.

Judge Suzana Hussin ruled on the forfeiture after Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission deputy public prosecutor Mahadi Abdul Jumaat informed the court that no third parties had claimed an interest in the assets.

The court recorded that both respondents, Ismail Sabri and his former political secretary Datuk Mohammad Anuar Mohd Yunus, did not file any objection to the application.

Mahadi submitted that during a September 8 case mention, the court had officially recorded that both respondents did not intend to challenge the MACC’s forfeiture application.

The court had granted leave to publish a Federal Government Gazette notice to third parties, which was published on September 22 and filed via the e-judiciary system.

Ismail Sabri and Mohammad Anuar had submitted an August 28 letter via their legal counsel formally stating their position not to contest the forfeiture application.

The MACC applied on July 7 to forfeit over RM169 million in cash seized from Mohammad Anuar which belongs to Ismail Sabri.

The total sum comprises multiple currencies including RM14,772,150, SGD6,132,350, USD1,461,400, CHF3,000,000, EUR12,164,150, JPY363,000,000, GBP50,250, NZD44,600, AED34,750,000 and AUD352,850.

The application was filed under Section 41(1) of the MACC Act 2009 after the commission determined the funds were Ismail Sabri’s property and connected to an offence under Section 36(2) of the same act.

Ismail Sabri had been summoned multiple times to provide statements concerning the declaration of assets he submitted to the MACC.

The MACC had seized RM170 million in various foreign currencies and 16kg of pure gold bullion estimated at RM7 million in connection with the corruption and money laundering probe.

These seizures were executed during searches at a residence and office believed to have been used as a safe house during an investigation into four senior aides of Ismail Sabri detained in February. – Bernama