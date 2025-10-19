Henna art adds festive flair to Deepavali preparations in Klang

KLANG: Little India along Jalan Tengku Kelana is bustling with activity as the Indian community makes final preparations for Deepavali.

Shoppers filled stores selling clothing and prayer items while henna artists meticulously drew intricate designs on customers’ hands.

Henna artist Isaac Raj, 25, said customers are typically charged between RM10 and RM50 depending on the design, motif, and colour chosen.

He said the henna art business has grown steadily over the years with the emergence of new, high-quality henna brands.

“Just like food, customers have different tastes,“ he told Bernama.

“Actually, some designs can cost hundreds of ringgit, but skilled artists are able to create patterns that look just as beautiful as the more expensive ones.”

With nearly 10 years of experience, Isaac said the most requested motifs include flowers, leaves, peacocks, and geometric patterns.

Customer P. Lallytha, 50, from Puchong said henna art traditionally enhances women’s elegance and complements saree attire during Deepavali.

“Every Deepavali, I bring my own family here to get henna done,“ she said.

“It’s much easier now since henna comes in tubes and takes less than 15 minutes to apply compared to the old method of grinding henna leaves.”

She added that children enjoy the experience as henna rinses off quickly and offers variety in designs.

R. Gayathiry, 21, said henna is always the final touch to her family’s Deepavali preparations.

“We’ll settle everything else first, buying clothes, decorating the house, and preparing ingredients for food and sweets, before coming to Little India to get our henna done,“ she said.

“The day before Deepavali is the best time to apply it. The later you do it, the longer it lasts.”

She noted that with the price and design options available, it’s particularly worthwhile for children who look lovely with henna on their hands. – Bernama