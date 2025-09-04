HFMD cases in Kelantan surge 10-fold, 68 outbreaks reported

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan has recorded a 10-fold increase in hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) cases, with 4,591 cases reported as of April 5, compared to only 459 cases during the same period last year.

State Health Department director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said 4,006 cases involved children aged six and below, followed by 516 cases among children aged seven to 12, and 73 cases involving those aged over 12.

“To date, 68 HFMD outbreaks have been reported statewide, with three districts recording the highest numbers, namely Kota Bharu (21), Pasir Mas (11) and Kuala Krai (nine),” he told reporters after the Aidilfitri celebration and Meet the Customer Day event here today.

Of the total outbreaks, 46 occurred at childcare-related institutions such as nurseries, kindergartens and preschools, while 22 were reported at private homes.

Dr Zaini said most patients only experienced mild symptoms such as fever and rashes on the hands, feet, mouth and tongue, and nearly all made full recovery without needing specialised treatment.

“Only two cases developed serious complications, but neither required intensive care,” he added.

According to him, 4,800 childcare premises across the state have been inspected, with 46 ordered to close temporarily for sanitation works.

He advised the public to practice good hygiene and avoid bringing young children to crowded places such as swimming pools, shopping malls and night markets.

“Childcare centre operators are also urged to conduct health screenings at entrance, carry out regular sanitation and prevent the sharing of personal items among children,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Zaini said 47 firecracker-related injury cases were recorded during Ramadan and the festive season this year, with 16 victims hospitalised and two sustaining serious injuries.

“Most of the victims were children, and we were informed that the firecrackers used had been modified and were not legally sold,” he added.