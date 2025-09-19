High Court dismisses Najib’s bid to amend judicial review application

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court dismissed Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s application to amend his judicial review application regarding an alleged addendum order for house arrest.

Justice Alice Loke Yee Ching ruled that the proposed amendments went beyond merely updating facts and included new allegations requiring responses from respondents.

She stated that the existing affidavits, including one from Najib’s son Mohd Nizar, would suffice as evidence for the factual matters.

The court also rejected the Attorney-General’s Chambers’ application for a gag order prohibiting discussion of the judicial review case.

Justice Loke noted that extensive public discussion had already occurred and existing laws provided adequate protection against improper commentary.

She ordered the AGC to pay RM20,000 in costs to Najib for the unsuccessful gag order application.

Najib seeks a mandamus order compelling authorities to confirm and disclose the existence of a purported document dated January 29, 2024.

The document allegedly authorises him to serve the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest at his Kuala Lumpur residence.

The respondents include the Home Minister, Commissioner-General of Prisons, Attorney-General, and several government entities.

Najib has been serving his sentence at Kajang Prison since August 23, 2022, following his conviction for misappropriating RM42 million from SRC International.

His original 12-year sentence was halved to six years by the Pardons Board, which also reduced his RM210 million fine to RM50 million. – Bernama