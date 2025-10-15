High Court grants injunction to businessman in defamation suit against rapper

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court has granted an inter partes injunction to businessman Datuk Seri R. Jeyenderan in his defamation lawsuit against rapper Caprice.

Judge Roslan Mat Nor ordered Caprice, whose real name is Ariz Ramli, to pay RM8,000 in costs to Jeyenderan within two weeks.

The court scheduled December 1 for case management following submissions from both legal teams.

This follows an August 5 ad-interim injunction requiring Caprice to immediately remove defamatory posts from his Instagram account.

Jeyenderan filed suit on July 21 alleging the rapper made posts on July 10 linking him to criminal activities without credible evidence.

The businessman claimed the posts included photographs and videos alleging gangsterism and armed threats.

He asserted the defendant never contacted him for verification before publishing the serious allegations.

Jeyenderan noted Caprice commands significant influence with over 1.5 million Instagram followers.

The shipping CEO claimed his reputation as a global maritime expert was damaged by the publications.

He alleged losing several keynote speaking contracts in Dubai, Turkey and India worth RM1 million.

Jeyenderan’s lawyers issued a letter of demand on July 15 which the rapper subsequently rejected.

The plaintiff is seeking RM3 million in damages for reputational harm and financial losses.

He also seeks an injunction preventing further defamatory statements and requiring a public apology.

The lawsuit aims to compel permanent removal of all defamatory content from social media platforms. – Bernama