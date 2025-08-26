High Court orders exhumation of UTM Palapes cadet’s grave

SHAH ALAM: The High Court today ordered the exhumation of the grave of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) Reserve Officers Training Unit (Palapes) cadet Syamsul Haris Shamsudin, 22, buried at the Kampung Rinching Ulu Muslim cemetery in Semenyih, Hulu Langat.

Judicial Commissioner Datuk Bhupindar Singh Gurcharan Singh Preet granted the application filed by the deceased’s mother, Ummu Haiman Bee Daulatgun, 45.

In delivering the ruling, Bhupindar Singh directed that the Inspector-General of Police or his officers oversee the exhumation and conduct a second post-mortem on the remains of Ummu Haiman Bee’s eldest son.

“The first respondent may seek assistance from any relevant parties if deemed necessary,” he said, reading the decision. - Bernama

-- More to come