East-West Highway sees 224 potholes repaired in seven months

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 224 potholes along Federal Route FT004, also known as the East-West Highway (JRTB), from Gerik to Jeli were patched between January and July this year, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said all damage identified through routine patrols or public complaints is repaired within 24 hours by the government-appointed concessionaire.

“For short-term measures, the concessionaire has carried out immediate repairs along the JRTB by patching potholes as part of routine maintenance,” he said.

He added that the company is also responsible for emergency work, including clearing debris after landslides, preparing traffic management plans and setting up temporary routes when required.

Nanta was responding to Senator Datuk Shamsuddin Abd Ghaffar, who asked about short-, medium- and long-term solutions to address infrastructure issues along JRTB, which have been linked to numerous fatal accidents.

In addition to routine maintenance, the ministry is also focusing on improving road safety, including installing lights in high-risk areas, said Nanta.

He said, based on the priority list submitted by the Public Works Department, Sections 73 and 75.5 along Federal Route FT004 have been identified for new street lighting in 2025, with an estimated cost of RM200,000.

For the long term, the Works Ministry has proposed upgrading JRTB, under Rolling Plan 1 of the 13th Malaysia Plan, and is awaiting approval.

The proposal covers upgrades from Section 83.74 to Section 198.40 in Perak and from Section 198.40 to Section 224.90 in Jeli, Kelantan.

“However, the final decision will only be known when the 2026 Budget is tabled,” he added. - Bernama