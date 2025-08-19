ECRL extension to Rantau Panjang to be tabled in Cabinet soon

KUALA LUMPUR: The proposed extension of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) to Rantau Panjang will soon be presented to the Cabinet for approval.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook stated that discussions with China and contractor China Communications Construction Co Ltd (CCCC) are ongoing.

“The proposal to extend the ECRL to Rantau Panjang is still being discussed as it is part of the overall package requiring negotiations with China,” he said in Parliament.

He confirmed the matter has not yet been tabled but assured it would be brought forward for Cabinet review.

The statement came in response to Pasir Mas MP Ahmad Fadhli Shaari’s query on the government’s commitment to the extension and flood risk assessments.

Loke clarified that technical studies, including flood risk evaluations, have not been conducted pending a feasibility study for the Rantau Panjang segment.

He highlighted the elevated design of ECRL tracks on the East Coast to mitigate flood risks.

A key challenge identified is the incompatibility between ECRL’s track system and Thailand’s State Railway (SRT).

“A yard area is needed for cargo transfer operations if integration with Thailand is to be achieved,” Loke explained.

The ministry is drafting a cross-border transport MoU with Thailand to enhance rail connectivity.

Loke emphasised that linking ECRL to Thailand, rather than stopping at Rantau Panjang, would maximise economic benefits for border communities. - Bernama