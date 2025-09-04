High Court sets Nov 20 for decision on UiTM cadet exhumation application

SHAH ALAM: The High Court here has set November 20 to decide on an application to exhume the body of Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Shah Alam Reserve Officers’ Training Unit (Palapes) cadet Muhammad Amir Rusyadi Muhamad Zaidi.

Cadet Muhammad Amir Rusyadi died during training on November 13 last year, prompting his father to seek legal intervention for a fresh investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Judge Roszianayati Ahmad fixed the decision date after the Home Ministry and the Attorney General’s Chambers requested additional time to file their response to the application.

The respondents must file their affidavit-in-reply by October 10, with the rejoinder affidavit due by October 24 from the applicant’s side.

Both parties are required to submit their written arguments on or before November 7, leading to the November 20 decision date.

Muhamad Zaidi Abdul Rahman, the 53-year-old father of the deceased cadet, filed the application through his lawyer Tun Laila Tun Rafaee seeking several court orders.

The application seeks an order to exhume his son’s remains for a new post-mortem examination to be conducted by forensic experts from Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

It also requests that forensic experts issue autopsy results within one month after conducting the examination.

Another order seeks the appointment of a new investigation team from Bukit Aman Police Headquarters to take over the case from current investigators.

The final order requests the court to mandate an inquest to determine the actual cause of Muhammad Amir Rusyadi’s death.

Senior federal counsel Azroul Hisham Azulan represented the Home Ministry as the first respondent in today’s proceedings.

Selangor Director of Public Prosecutions Kalmizah Salleh represented Attorney General Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar as the second respondent. – Bernama