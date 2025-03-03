KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today upheld the acquittal of two friends on a charge of cheating two men, involving the distribution of 180,000 boxes of rubber gloves worth more than RM1 million, four years ago.

This was after Deputy Public Prosecutor Khalijah Mohd Khalid told Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin that the prosecution was withdrawing their appeal against the decision of the Sessions Court which acquitted Wan Ahmad Farhaan Wan Kia Salleh Nor, 33, and Mohd Fami Sharin, 51, of the charge.

Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil then revoked the appeal.

Today was set for the mention of the appeal case.

Lawyer Haresh Mahadevan represented the two respondents.

Wan Ahmad Farhaan and Mohd Fami were acquitted and discharged of the offence on Feb 6 last year by Sessions Court Judge Mohd Kafli Che Ali after finding the prosecution had failed to prove a prima facie in the case.

The two friends were charged with deceiving Mohamad Faiz Yaacob, 35, and Saleh Nabil Salah Mahmoud Abdalkader Alarabi, from Yummylooks Sdn Bhd, by falsely claiming that they would distribute 180,000 boxes of latex gloves, leading the victims to transfer a total of RM1,001,650, into Tuntas Abadi Sdn Bhd’s bank account.

They allegedly committed the offence near Taman Tun Dr Ismail on March 17, 2021, under Section 420 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same Code, which carries a maximum of 10 years imprisonment with whipping and fine upon conviction.