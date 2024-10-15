High-intensity squall line brings thunderstorms, heavy rain, causing flooding in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: Flash floods in some areas in Kuala Lumpur this morning were caused by the movement of a squall line which brought thunderstorms and heavy rain.

According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), weather monitoring and radar image analysis indicated that a squall line formed over the Strait of Malacca early this morning and began moving into Selangor at 7 am.

“The intensity of the squall line increased and moved towards Kuala Lumpur at 8.30 am.

“Based on the rainfall distribution in the Klang Valley from 8 am to 11 am today, the highest rainfall recorded was between 9 am to 10 am,“ said MetMalaysia in a statement, here.

MetMalaysia reported that from 9 am to 10 am, the meteorological station at the Federal Forest Reserve of the Forest Research Institute Malaysia (FRIM) in Kepong recorded 53.5 millimetres (mm) of rainfall, Klang Gate Dam recorded 51.7 mm and the Parliament of Malaysia recorded 47.3 mm.

According to MetMalaysia, a warning predicting thunderstorms and heavy rain in the Klang Valley was issued as early as 6.30 am and updated at 8.50 am for Kuala Lumpur.

“Weather warnings issued by MetMalaysia are constantly updated and disseminated through various channels such as the website, social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and X, as well as through short message service (SMS),“ said the statement.

This morning, several areas and major roads around Kuala Lumpur were flooded due to the overflow of major rivers; namely Sungai Batu, Sungai Klang, and Sungai Gombak, caused by the heavy rain.

According to Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), among the affected areas were Jalan Pantai Baharu, Jalan Parlimen (Dato’ Onn Roundabout), Jalan Kinabalu, Jalan Maharajalela, Jalan Travers, and Jalan Damansara (under the Semantan overpass).

Also affected were Jalan Ledang, Jalan Segambut, Jalan Genting Klang (in front of Shell and Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman), Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah, and Jalan Sultan (Petaling Street).

In addition, a landslide in Taman Melawati, Ampang, has caused 20 terrace houses to be cut off from the main access road.