High tide phenomenon expected to hit Penang from Oct 18 to 21

GEORGE TOWN: Penangites residing in coastal areas or near rivers are urged to remain vigilant, as the state is expected to experience a high tide phenomenon from Oct 18 to 21, said state Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) director Datuk Mohd Nazri Yasmin.

He said that based on the tide tables, the highest tide level in Penang waters is projected to reach between 2.8 and 3.1 metres CD (chart datum), with peak times occurring between midnight and early morning.

“The combination of heavy rainfall within a short period and high tide poses a significant risk to coastal areas and major rivers in Penang.

“If heavy rain coincides with high tide and a storm, seawater may overflow onto the coast, causing rapid rises in the water levels of the main rivers, which could lead to flooding,” he explained.

He advised residents living near the coast or main rivers to stay alert, as the risk of flooding is significantly heightened during high tide events accompanied by heavy rain.

He added that, as a precautionary measure to prevent property damage and casualties, the department has installed flood warning stations in high-risk areas through Phase 2 of the National Flood Forecasting and Warning Programme (PRAB).

Currently, a total of 54 flood warning siren devices have been installed statewide, with 30 of these funded by the state government, and the remainder provided through PRAB by the federal government.

These devices will sound an alarm to alert residents if the river water level in nearby areas reaches a warning threshold, allowing them to prepare to move to safer locations.

“Additionally, a total of 49 river water level monitoring devices have been installed - 19 under the state government and 30 through PRAB. These devices are designed to monitor river water levels, and there are 97 rainwater measuring stations installed, comprising 53 under the state government and 44 under PRAB,” he said.