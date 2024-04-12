Higher Education Development Plan 2026-2035 charts holistic direction for local institutions - Zambry

KUALA LUMPUR: The Higher Education Development Plan 2026-2035, currently being prepared by the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE), is designed holistically, emphasising human capital development and expanding students’ intellectual capacity, the Dewan Rakyat was told yesterday.

Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said the direction of higher learning institutions (IPT) in Malaysia should not only focus on quality education infrastructure but also align learning fields with industry needs while nurturing well-rounded graduates.

“Universities today are not just responsible for developing education but must also incorporate human values... shaping minds and character. This is the core focus as we formulate the Higher Education Development Plan 2026-2035.

“This also ties into the future orientation of universities, IPTs, and polytechnics, which involves reviewing syllabi and curricula—typically done every three to five years by the institutions,“ he said during the committee-level debate on the Ministry’s Budget 2025 allocation in the Dewan Rakyat.

He added that the approach included introducing new curricula or alternative fields such as artificial intelligence (AI) and the electrical and electronics (E&E) sectors.

On scholarships and research funding, Zambry said MOHE had been allocated RM220 million for student scholarships and RM400 million for research grants under Budget 2025, supported by an additional RM190 million in research funding from the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI).

Regarding IPT infrastructure, including new community colleges, he said development must consider local needs to avoid closures due to low enrolment. Nevertheless, he confirmed plans to build four new polytechnics next year.

Commenting on bullying cases at Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM), Zambry called for a comprehensive approach to address the issue rather than focusing solely on the university.

“We cannot perpetuate the tradition of ‘looking here and there.’ When such incidents occur, a comprehensive approach is necessary. For instance, at UPNM, we must evaluate whether the existing system is appropriate or if it needs restructuring.

“For other universities, we have established the Student Affairs Council to ensure bullying does not occur,“ he added.

Meanwhile, Zambry said the proposal to include universities as statutory bodies with autonomous powers would be submitted for government consideration, as public universities (IPTAs) were currently not listed under the Statutory Bodies (Discipline and Surcharge) Act 2000 (Act 605).

The Dewan Rakyat later approved the MOHE’s operating and development expenditure allocation of RM18,097,086,800 under Budget 2025 with a majority vote after being debated by 19 MPs.