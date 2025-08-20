Hilman Idham charged with making statement causing public fear

KUALA LUMPUR: Gombak Setia assemblyman Muhammad Hilman Idham was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today with making a statement on the social media platform TikTok late last month that allegedly caused public fear.

The Bersatu Armada chief, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge read before Magistrate Amira Abd Aziz.

“I claim trial,” he said.

Muhammad Hilman, 36, was accused of making the statement through TikTok, which was deemed likely to cause public fear and encourage any person to commit an offence against public tranquillity, at 2.09 pm on July 30.

A police officer from the Commercial Crime Investigation Department had come across the TikTok post at Menara KPJ here.

The charge was framed under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum of two years’ imprisonment or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Datuk Badius Zaman Ahmad proposed bail at RM10,000, while lawyer Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali, representing Muhammad Hilman, requested RM3,000 bail with one surety.

“It is impossible for my client to abscond. He is well known throughout Selangor and Malaysia and has cooperated fully with the authorities,” he submitted.

The court fixed bail at RM4,000 with one surety and fixed Oct 9 for mention. - Bernama