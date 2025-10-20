Hindus nationwide celebrate Deepavali with prayers and festive joy

KUALA LUMPUR: Temples across Malaysia glowed with lamps and chants as Hindus nationwide ushered in Deepavali with prayers, rituals and gatherings celebrating faith, family and the triumph of good over evil.

The joyous occasion featured homes adorned with colourful kolams and flickering oil lamps as Malaysians of all backgrounds joined in the festive cheer.

Thousands of devotees gathered at the Sri Subramaniar Swamy Temple in Batu Caves as early as 6 am to perform prayers with offerings of fruits and flowers.

Devotee K. Monissha from Subang Jaya shared that this year’s Deepavali holds special meaning as her first celebration with her husband after marrying last December.

“I usually come to this temple during Thaipusam, but this year we chose to come for Deepavali as well because the atmosphere is livelier,“ she said while accompanied by 10 family members.

Monissha explained that according to Indian tradition, the first Deepavali after marriage is celebrated at the bride’s family home with festive dishes and gift-giving.

Another devotee M. Mathesha from Selayang expressed gratitude for celebrating with all five siblings this year after work commitments kept them apart previously.

“This year all five of us siblings managed to gather and we’ll have a meal together after prayers,“ said the human resource executive.

Foreign tourists also witnessed the festive atmosphere at the Sri Subramaniar Swamy Temple, including Indonesian tourist Natasya Praskila from Medan.

In Kedah, private sector employee S. Hemananthini prepared special dishes before heading to the Sri Siva Muniswarar Alayam Temple in Kulim for prayers.

N. Darsyini in Alor Setar found this year’s celebration extra special as her four siblings returned to celebrate at her home instead of their Negeri Sembilan hometown.

Accountant R. Visalini in Selangor looked forward to enjoying her mother’s cooking and visiting family members during the festival.

In Kelantan, Universiti Malaysia Kelantan student R. Sriraam celebrated Deepavali for the first time in the state with parents who travelled from Penang.

M. Kanikum from Wakaf Bharu in Tumpat delighted in having all her children and grandchildren home for the celebration.

The Sri Kailasa Nathar Alayam Temple in Kuala Terengganu served as the main venue for religious rituals despite the Indian community being a minority.

Negeri Sembilan’s oldest temple, Sri Bala Thandayuthapani Temple in Seremban, drew about 5,000 Hindu devotees from as early as 7 am.

Treasurer M. Ashok Kumar said the Arulmigu Arumugaswamy Dhevasthanam Temple in Kangar provided meals for devotees attending prayers.

Johor’s 114-year-old Arulmigu Rajamariamman Devasthanam Temple attracted about 3,000 devotees and foreign tourists eager to witness the vibrant festivities.

The atmosphere at the Sri Mariamman Temple in Kuantan was lively with devotees performing prayers while hundreds thronged the Sri Muthu Mariamman Temple in Bukit Beruang.

An estimated 10,000 devotees visited the Kallumalai Arulmigu Subramaniar Temple at Gunung Cheroh in Ipoh from as early as 6 am to perform religious rites.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad expressed hope that Deepavali would bring light, happiness, love and peace to all celebrants.

Early morning rain in Penang did not dampen the spirit of devotees who flocked to temples in Perai and Seberang Jaya for prayers.

L. Govind Raj described Deepavali as the perfect time to strengthen family ties and uphold age-old traditions with all four siblings returning home.

About 1,000 devotees attended prayers at the Sri Pasupathinath Alayam Temple in Kota Kinabalu from as early as 8 am.

Temple president Datuk Dr K. Mathavan noted the celebration was more festive with the presence of Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Musa Aman. – Bernama