KUALA LUMPUR: The implementation of the Healthy Meals in Schools Programme (HiTS) in 277 government and government-aided schools nationwide has shown positive results, including weight reduction and cognitive development among participating students, said Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Deputy Prime Minister said HiTS is one of three initiatives under the National Strategic Plan to Combat the Double Burden of Malnutrition (BBM) Among Malaysian Children 2023–2030.

He explained that HiTS, which involves 2.7% of schools in the country, provides a nutritious four-week meal cycle for students, adhering to the Malaysian Healthy Plate concept.

“This ensures that students receive nutritious meals based on their needs, reduces the risk of food poisoning, and improves the efficiency of food preparation management in canteens,” he said in a statement after chairing the Special Committee Meeting on Combating BBM Among Children (No. 2/2024) today.

The meeting was also attended by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, and Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

Ahmad Zahid, who also chairs the committee, said the meeting also discussed the status of implementing and expanding excise duties on high-sugar beverages.

He noted that Malaysia’s sugar-sweetened beverage tax of 40 sen per litre (introduced on July 1, 2019), which raised market prices by 2.24%, has resulted in a 16.4% reduction in sugary drink consumption among teenagers.

“For the initiative to Strengthen the First 1,000 Days of Life, targeting pregnant mothers until their children reach two years old, a launch event and dialogue session with 272 private sector medical practitioners --spanning clinics, hospitals, laboratories, pharmacies, communities, associations and NGOs -- were held on Aug 6,” he said.

He added that today’s meeting also reviewed the “Child Growth Awareness: Cross-Agency Commitment” paper, aimed at addressing BBM issues and evaluating the effectiveness of the Supplementary Food Programme (RMT) and promoting school nutrition programmes.

Ahmad Zahid emphasised that the high prevalence of BBM among Malaysian children is a public health concern that requires immediate attention, as it affects their psychomotor development, psychological health, Intelligence Quotient, Emotional Quotient, and Social Quotient.

“Children who are overweight or obese at an early age are also at greater risk of obesity and non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes and hypertension as they grow older.

“Given the implications of BBM and the rising cost of treating nutrition-related diseases in the future, the government has implemented various programmes and calls for cooperation across ministries and agencies to ensure their success,” he said.