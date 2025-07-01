KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry Of Home Affairs (KDN) issued a prohibition order against six publications deemed potentially harmful to morality, under the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984 (Act 301), effective Dec 19 last year.

In a statement today, KDN listed the titles as, A Million Kisses In Your Lifetime by Monica Murphy; Lose You To Find Me by Erik J. Brown; Punai by Asyraf Bakti; Scattered Showers by Rainbow Rowell; When Everything Feels Like the Movies by Raziel Reid; and What If It’s Us by Becky Albertalli and Adam Silvera.

“The Prohibition Order under Act 301 is based on the principle of control and prevention to avert potential threats or harm. At the same time, it aims to raise public awareness about publications that are undesirable and unsuitable for general readership.

“The prohibition of these publications aligns with subsection 7(1) of Act 301, which strictly bans the printing, importing, reproduction, publishing, sale, production, circulation, distribution, or possession of these six titles that may harm morality in Malaysia,“ the statement read.

KDN also cautioned the public that under subsection 8(2) of Act 301, it is an offence to print, import, produce, reproduce, publish, sell, distribute, circulate, offer for sale, or possess prohibited publications for any purpose.

It said convicted individuals may face imprisonment of up to three years, a fine not exceeding RM20,000, or both.

“The government remains committed to regulatory measures and enforcement related to printing presses and publications, particularly to prevent the spread of elements, ideologies, or movements that contradict local socio-cultural values. These efforts align with the applicable legal provisions to safeguard harmony and collective well-being.

“Further details on publications subjected to Prohibition Orders under Act 301 can be accessed via the KDN website at https://epq.kdn.gov.my/e-pq/index.php?mod=public or the Federal Legislation portal at https://lom.agc.gov.my/index.php?language=BM,“ the statement added.