Home Ministry bans seven books

PUTRAJAYA: The government has issued a prohibition order against seven books deemed potentially harmful to public morality and order.

The Home Ministry (KDN), in a statement today, announced that the ban was officially gazetted under the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984 (Act 301) and took effect on April 15, 16, and 17.

The seven banned titles are ‘Love, Theoretically’ by Ali Hazelwood; ‘Tuan Ziyad: Forbidden Love’ by Bellesa; ‘Darlingku Mr. Cold Mafia’ by ShaDhia; ‘Mischievous Killer’ by Ariaseva; ‘Suhuf Abraham’ and ‘Kougar 2’ by Shaz Johar and ‘The American Roommate Experiment’ by Elena Armas.

“This prohibition order under Act 301 serves as a preventive measure to curb potential threats or harm before they arise. At the same time, it raises public awareness about undesirable publications that are deemed inappropriate for general readership,” the statement read.

“The government reaffirms its commitment to enforcing regulatory and enforcement actions on printing and publishing activities, particularly to prevent the spread of elements, ideologies or movements that may compromise public safety and order,” it said.

Further information regarding publications subject to prohibition order under Act 301 can be accessed via the official KDN website or the Federal Legislation Portal Malaysia.