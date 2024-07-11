Home Ministry defends use of SOSMA in GISBH case

KUALA LUMPUR: Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail defended the use of the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 or SOSMA in the investigation involving GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH).

He said that, based on the police investigation into the case, they found all the criteria, under Section 130V of the Penal Code, to classify GISBH’s activities as an organised crime group.

“Firstly, the group involves more than two individuals; secondly, it operates with a single objective - in this case, the exploitation of children; and thirdly, there is an aspect of material gain,” he said.

“Based on the police assessment, this investigation aligns with Section 130V of the Penal Code, allowing the activities to be interpreted as organised crime. Therefore, we invoked SOSMA, leading to charges against 22 individuals,” he said when winding up the policy-level debate of the Supply Bill (Budget 2025) for his ministry in the Dewan Rakyat, today.

Meanwhile, on the investigations concerning 3R issues (royalty, religion, and race), which have been managed by Bukit Aman since March 2023, Saifuddin Nasution stated that a total of 182 investigation papers have been opened. Of these, 138 cases have been resolved, while 44 remain under investigation.

“Among them are insulting remarks against the royal institution or religion, and involve individuals from various racial backgrounds - Malays, Chinese and Indians,” he said.

Therefore, he said that the use of provisions under the Sedition Act 1948 and other laws, aims to address issues which are considered sensitive, and to maintain harmony between races and religions in this country.