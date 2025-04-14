SHAH ALAM: A pedestrian, believed to be a homeless woman, was killed after she was hit by a car driven by a senior citizen along Persiaran Jubli Perak near the Seksyen 19 bus station here at 5.40 am today.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said preliminary investigations found that the woman was hit by the car driven by the man, 61, who was on his way to morning prayers at Taman Sri Muda Mosque here.

“The woman, 52, was confirmed dead at the scene and her body was taken to Shah Alam Hospital for further action,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He also urged those with information to contact Insp Muhammad Najib Abdul Rahman at 019-7757354 to assist investigations.