MELAKA: A total of 15 vehicle theft cases involving four-wheel drives (4WD) were reported in the state between Jan 1 and yesterday, with losses exceeding RM1 million, averaging one case per week.

Melaka police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said that the vehicle thefts were believed to be orchestrated by a syndicate aiming to sell the stolen vehicles to neighbouring countries at a price of around RM10,000 each.

He added that the syndicate was believed to have the capability to steal the vehicles within three minutes using specialised equipment. Among the brands targeted were Toyota Hilux, Mitsubishi Triton, and Ford Ranger.

“We have observed that the theft of 4WD vehicles in Melaka has become more widespread recently, largely due to high demand in neighbouring countries.

“The syndicate typically targets vehicles parked in residential areas and shopping malls, with most of the cars being locked,“ he told reporters today.

He said this during the conferment of ranks and handover of duties ceremony of the new heads of the Internal Security and Public Order Department (JKDNKA) and the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID).

Dzulkhairi added that most of the vehicle theft cases had been reported in the Melaka Tengah district, with the stolen vehicles being transported northward, serving as a route to several neighbouring countries.

“The car theft syndicate is believed to monitor the movements of their victims over a period of time before striking, usually when an opportunity arises to steal the vehicle,“ he explained.

“In response, the Melaka police have mobilised a special task force to track down the syndicate. Vehicle owners are advised to remain vigilant and ensure their vehicles are securely stored,“ he added.

Earlier in the ceremony, ACP Nor Azizan Yusof was appointed as the new head of JKDNKA, while Supt Nazri Ismail was appointed as the new head of NCID.