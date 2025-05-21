PETALING JAYA: A horn blast from another vehicle may have startled a herd of elephants into attacking a car on the Gerik-Jeli East-West Highway on Tuesday night, police said.

The incident, which occurred around 8.15pm at KM11 of the highway, involved a Toyota Vios traveling from Jeli towards Gerik.

ALSO READ: Couple survives crash with elephant on Johor-Mersing road

According to Gerik district police chief Superintendent Zulkifli Mahmood, the 39-year-old driver had stopped and switched off his headlights upon spotting a group of elephants crossing the road.

“While the driver was waiting, a vehicle behind sounded its horn, possibly startling the elephants.

“Three elephants then approached the car, prompting the driver to exit the vehicle in panic to save himself,“ he told New Straits Times in a statement.

The vehicle sustained heavy damage to the front, rear and both sides, but the driver escaped unscathed.

“Following the encounter, the man lodged a report at the Gerik police station at 11.36pm,“ he stated.

He urged motorists to be extremely careful when driving through forested or wildlife-prone stretches, particularly at night.

ALSO READ: Death of elephant calf sparks widespread public outrage

“Road users are reminded not to honk or use high beams when encountering elephants, and to follow safety guidelines issued by authorities,“ he said.

The Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) confirmed the incident and said it received a report from four Civil Defence Force personnel who were at the scene at 8.40pm.