KUANTAN: The management of Hospital Kuala Lipis has lodged a police report over claims that a pair of twin babies had been treated for nine months before being abducted by a fake doctor at the hospital.

The Pahang State Health Department (JKNP), in a statement today, said it takes the matter seriously and has carried out a preliminary investigation.

“Investigations found that no twin babies, as alleged, had received treatment for nine months in the children’s ward of the hospital, and the last time the mother in question received treatment at Hospital Kuala Lipis was in July 2024.

“As for the allegation involving a fake doctor named Dr Amalina Husna treating the ‘babies’ for nine months, there is no record of such an individual ever having served at Hospital Kuala Lipis,” the statement said.

It said the hospital’s top management lodged the report yesterday to prevent the spread of baseless claims, which could damage the credibility and integrity of both the hospital’s management and medical services, as well as JKNP in general.

Yesterday, a Facebook post titled “A Pair of Twin Babies Abducted by Fake Doctor at Hospital Kuala Lipis” went viral on social media, drawing a variety of reactions from users.

Meanwhile, Lipis district police chief Supt Ismail Man confirmed that a police report had been lodged by Hospital Kuala Lipis denying the incident.

“Police are still investigating the case under Section 500 of the Penal Code for defamation and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said in a statement today.

Ismail also advised the public not to spread false information and to verify the accuracy of any reports with the relevant authorities.