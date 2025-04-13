Hospital security SOP to be tightened – Health Minister

PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry will enhance its security control standard operating procedures (SOP) at all hospitals to prevent any untoward incidents, said Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

Referring to allegations of a pair of twins being abducted by an impersonator posing as a doctor, he said the ministry does not compromise on safety and is taking the matter seriously.

“We will continue to enhance our SOPs and security controls. We’re not taking this (allegation) lightly — it’s a wake-up call for us to keep improving the effectiveness of our systems and regulatory measures,” he said.

He was speaking at a press conference after launching the World Physical Activity Day (WOPAD) celebration, held in conjunction with the Car-Free Day initiative in Putrajaya today.

Also present was Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

Yesterday, the Hospital Kuala Lipis management lodged a police report following allegations that a pair of twins who had been treated there for nine months were abducted by a fake doctor.

In a statement, the Pahang State Health Department said investigations revealed that no such twins had received treatment for nine months in the hospital’s paediatric ward, and that the mother in question last sought treatment at the hospital in July 2024.

As for the allegation involving a supposed doctor named “Dr Amalina Husna” who was said to have treated the “babies” for nine months, it was found that there is no record of such a doctor having ever worked at Hospital Kuala Lipis.

On another matter, Dzulkefly said the ministry is planning to expand the “Putrajaya Sihat Sejahtera” (PSS) initiative to civil servants in the states.

He said the PSS programme has received an encouraging response following its implementation in 25 ministries and government agencies, involving more than 60,000 civil servants in Putrajaya.

The PSS initiative is aimed at fostering a healthy civil service workforce that can function productively in contributing to Malaysia’s development.