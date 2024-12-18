KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court here today granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) to a man known as ‘Hot Daddy’ and his two female friends on the charges of advertising prostitution services, selling pornographic video recordings and possessing pornographic material.

Judge Siti Shakirah Mohtarudin made the ruling after the prosecution informed the court that arrest warrants issued during the previous proceedings against the accused could not be served.

In addition to ‘Hot Daddy’, whose real name is Hasli Ikhwan Arif Zul Hasli, the court also granted DNAA to his two female companions, Norshazrina Md Zamri and Norhidayah Mahadi.

Siti Shakirah said that the prosecution had been given three opportunities to track down the accused, but the arrest warrants remained unserved.

“The court also recorded that all the bailors failed to appear and could not provide any explanation for the absence of the accused up to this date,” said the judge.

“Therefore, the court grants the three accused a discharge not amounting to an acquittal until the execution of arrest warrants,” the judge said.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Nidzuwan Abd Latip informed the court that the arrest warrants were issued against the three accused, who failed to attend the mention of the case, and the police were tracking them down.

“Notices to the bailors have been served, but they have never appeared to provide any explanation for the absence of the accused,” he said.

According to the charges, Hasli Ikhwan Arif, 32, Norshazrina, 27, and Norhidayah, 24, were accused of advertising prostitution services via the X application under the handle NOTYOURDADDYY (@HOTDADDYYXX).

The offence was allegedly committed at the D7 (Anti-Vice, Gambling, and Secret Societies Division) office in Bukit Aman, at 10.10 am on Jan 16 this year. The charge was framed under Section 372(1)(e) of the Penal Code, which carries imprisonment for up to 15 years, whipping, and a fine upon conviction.

They were also charged with selling pornographic video recordings at the Wangsa Maju district police headquarters’ D7 office at 11.54 pm on Jan 15. The charge was framed under Section 292(a) of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum imprisonment of up to three years, or a fine, or both, if convicted.

Additionally, Hasli Ikhwan and Norhidayah also face charges of possession of obscene materials at the Bukit Aman D7 office at 4 pm on Jan 22. The charge was framed under Section 5 (1)(a) of the Film Censorship Act 2002 which provides a fine of not less than RM10,000 and not more than RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to five years or both, upon conviction.