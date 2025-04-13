IPOH: Heavy rain and strong winds that hit the districts of Larut Matang and Selama this afternoon caused dozens of houses in seven residential areas to be affected and damaged.

The Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) in a statement said the affected homes involved Taman Medan Pengkalan, Taman Damai, Taman Pengkalan Cemerlang, Kampung Pak Darus, Jalan Pengkalan Cemerlang, Pengkalan Air and Batu 2 1/2.

“The strong winds and heavy rain that occurred between 4.30 pm and 6 pm caused a tree to fall causing damage to properties,“ the statement said.

Hence, a Temporary Evacuation Centre (PPS) has been opened at the Taman Kaya Community Hall to house all the victims involved.

However, the number of homes and victims involved in the incident is still being gathered.

No fatalities have been reported so far and APM has taken immediate action to cut down the branches of trees blocking the road to prevent bad incidents from happening.