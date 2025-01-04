PUCHONG: Over 50 houses in Kampung Tengah, Kampung Kenangan and Kampung Sungai Baru here were badly hit by the gas pipeline explosion and subsequent fire in Putra Heights this morning.

Checks by Bernama in the areas of Kampung Tengah and Kampung Sungai Baru - located just around 200 metres from the fire - revealed many of the bangalows and double storey terrace houses were nearly completely consumed, while others were rendered uninhabitable due to the damage of the fire.

Doors, floors and even aluminium ceilings were not spared, while vehicles, such as cars, motorcycles and school buses were destroyed by the intensity of the blaze.

Residents likened this morning’s gas pipeline explosion along Jalan Harmoni Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, Selangor to an earthquake, and many of them were still shaken to the core by the blast and chaos that ensued.

Efforts to put out the fire are still underway and rescue operations are still being conducted.

A family who were in the midst of celebrating Hari Raya in Kampung Kuala Sungai Baharu, Batu 13 here recounted the harrowing ordeal they went through, and expressed relief that no lives were lost.

Housewife Aliyah Ismail, 55, said her house and nearly all of her family’s belongings, however, were completely destroyed as a result of the fire, adding that she and her daughter Nadia Muhammad Nasir, 36, were preparing an Aidilfitri meal in the kitchen that they planned to take to the daughter’s in-laws’ home in Shah Alam when the explosion occurred.

“Suddenly we heard a loud sound like a bomb exploding and our floor shook... we thought a jet or aircraft had crashed as there are many aircraft flying overhead our area that is in close vicinity to the airport.

“But then we noticed the aluminium ceiling of our house was melting and intense heat was building up in the house, as if it was on fire, then my husband shouted out to us that the car and motorcycle were melting.

“I managed to wet the carpet and myself in the bathroom as it had gotten so hot... our children and grandchildren screamed to us asking us to leave the house before it was completely destroyed... Thankfully we all managed to save ourselves but my eldest and youngest sons suffered minor injuries from burns at the shoulder and hands,” she related.

Meanwhile a Kampung Tengah resident, Husaini Sabil, 33, said he and his wife Molidah Yunus, 27, were woken up from their sleep by the neighbours who were shouting for them to save themselves from the fire.

“The heat was really intense and we were shocked when the sky turned orange and dark with smoke... we managed to escape but I suffered a slight burn on my hand when I touched a melting motorcycle that was too hot,” he added.

Fellow resident, Mohamad Shukri Suhaimi Bahshah, 33, who had returned to the area, informed Bernama that his house - which was in an area around 200 metres from the gas pipeline fire - was still fine but both his motorcycle and car were burned.

“We learned about the fire at about 8 am and managed to escape from the village area to the relief centre at Nurul Iman Mosque, Kampung Tengah.

“The village chief told me that the situation here was under control and that the fire was being put out, so now I’m only brave enough to come back here to get some clothes and important documents, while my wife and children are still at the relief centre,” he shared.

Kampung Tengah village development and safety committee chief Fiqrie Jusdean shared with Bernama how they were trying to identify those still in the area to evacuate them to a temporary relief centre nearby for their own safety.

“Some have gone back from the centre to retrieve important documents and clothes... we, together with the firefighters and police are doing our best to evacuate them to safety as there is still smoking coming from the area of the incident.

“Alhamdulillah, most of those affected in all three villages have been evacuated to safety, now we’re helping the authorities to transfer them,” he told Bernama.

Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) Zone 8 councillor Khairol Basri M Arif provided an update on evacuation efforts, stating that about 30 families from Kampung Tengah and Kampung Kuala Sungai Baru have been evacuated to the relief centre at Putra Heights Mosque.

“At first, they were placed at Nurul Iman Mosque, Kampung Tengah but as that location has been designated as an emergency aid and medical centre for affected victims, we have moved the others to Putra Heights Mosque.

“We are monitoring the situation of those affected by the fire, what’s important is their safety is guaranteed and we want to ensure they get emergency aid if required as many of them are senior citizens and have disabilities,” he added.