Housewife loses almost RM700,000 to investment scam

KUANTAN: A housewife lost RM690,000 to an online scam that promised lucrative returns, Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said.

He added that the victim, 42, had been attracted by an investment opportunity in a Whatsapp group chat and was ordered to register on a system called Ying Trade last July.

She then was trained by a suspect to buy shares on a link provided in July and August.

“From July 17 to Oct 14, the victim made 25 transactions to two bank accounts provided by the suspect.

“She then received returns of an estimated RM50,000 and reinvested and suffered losses of RM690,000. The losses were from her savings,” he said in a statement here today.

He also advised the public not to be deceived by scams that offered lucrative returns in a short span of time.