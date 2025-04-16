Housewife loses over RM100,000 to online advertisement scam

SIBU: A housewife here became RM108,040 poorer after falling victim to a Facebook advertisement on the sale of a four-wheel drive vehicle last month.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the woman, in her 30s, lodged a police report at the Commercial Crime Investigation Division of the Sibu Police Headquarters yesterday after realising she had been scammed.

He added that on March 26, the victim was attracted to an advertisement on Facebook offering a Toyota Hilux Vigo vehicle for RM29,600.

“The victim then contacted an individual named Lau Sinn Sann via WhatsApp. The suspect said that to expedite the purchase, the victim would have to make several payments, including the downpayment, court payment and tax payment, into the bank account provided,” he said in a statement today.

“Zulkipli said the victim made 32 cash transactions on March 27 into 10 bank accounts totalling RM108,040.

“However, after the payments had been made, the suspect began to give various excuses regarding the delivery of the vehicle. Sensing she had been duped, the victim lodged a police report and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating,” he said.