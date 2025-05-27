Housewife loses over RM100,000 to online job scam

DUNGUN: A housewife lost RM112,206 after being duped by a syndicate offering a non-existent job.

Dungun police chief Supt Maizura Abdul Kadir said the 27-year-old victim saw a job offer advertised by a handicraft company on Facebook on May 19 and contacted the suspect on the Messenger application before providing her details for registration purposes.

“The suspect told the victim to make a payment of RM100 as an initial assignment investment. After which she was added to a WhatsApp group which offered huge commissions for every assignment,” she said in a statement today.

Maizura said the victim then made 28 cash transactions into 10 different bank accounts totalling RM112,206 using her savings before realising that she had been scammed when the suspect refused to make a refund by claiming that the company’s account had been frozen.

“The victim lodged a police report yesterday and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code,” she said.