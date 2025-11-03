PETALING JAYA: A housewife testified in the Sessions Court today that her 10-year-old son had chased the late Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matin near their apartment complex on the day the autistic boy was reported missing on Dec 5, 2023.

Norzaini Zainol, 39, a neighbour of Zayn Rayyan’s parents, Ismanira Abdul Manaf and Zaim Ikhwan Zahari, said she learned about the incident while waiting for her son’s school van at the staircase of Block R, Idaman Apartment, Damansara Damai, on the day of the incident.

“I called my son because his school van had arrived. He then tapped me on the back and told me, ‘Mama, I chased a boy.’

“I assumed he was playing chase with another friend...I never expected that he had been chasing Zayn. A while later, at 12.12 pm, his school van arrived, and he got in,” she said.

The 21st prosecution witness gave her testimony during the main examination by deputy public prosecutor Raja Zaizul Faridah Raja Zaharudin on the 11th day of the trial before Judge Dr. Syahliza Warnoh, in which the boy’s parents are facing charges of neglect.

ALSO READ: Zayn Rayyan’s parents fail to quash charge of neglecting son

On Feb 21, her son, who is also the 14th prosecution witness, completed his testimony in a closed proceeding before Judge Syahliza.

Earlier, Norzaini testified that she saw Ismanira walking with Zayn Rayyan toward the staircase, passing by her on their way to the playground at 12.05 pm, after Ismanira had parked her motorcycle, presumably after picking him up from school.

“I saw Zayn wearing a white T-shirt with a school badge and dark-colored track pants. However, I do not recall what his mother was wearing,“ the witness said.

Norzaini, who has lived in the apartment complex since 2012, further testified that while she does not personally know Ismanira or Zayn Rayyan, she frequently saw them two to three times a week when Ismanira picked up her son from school.

ALSO READ: Zayn Rayyan was never seen playing at apartment playground, neighbour testifies

Raja Zaizul Faridah: Do you know Zayn Rayyan?

Norzaini: I did not know his name, but I had seen him often. I only learned his name through the missing person announcement.

Raja Zaizul Faridah: When did you find out that Zayn was missing?

Norzaini: At around 12.45 pm, my husband messaged me about a missing child.

Raja Zaizul Faridah: When you received that message, did you realise that the child who had passed by you earlier was Zayn?

Norzaini: Yes, I did, and I was shocked.

ALSO READ: Zayn Rayyan was a well-behaved child, not prone to tantrums - Witness

Earlier, another neighbour of Zayn Rayyan’s parents, Rashidah Rajali, 37, denied having a poor memory when giving her statement regarding Ismanira’s change of clothing on the day of the incident.

The 16th prosecution witness was cross-examined by defence counsel Haresh Mahadevan, who suggested that if the change of clothing were a fact, she would have mentioned it during interviews with Sinar Harian and Scoop News portals.

The witness also denied that her testimony in court had been manipulated.

Rashidah, who testified on Feb 18, said that on the day of the incident, she encountered Ismanira twice, at 12.15 pm and 12.35 pm.

She said that at 12.15 pm, Ismanira was wearing a black headscarf, a white top, and either black trousers or a skirt. However, at 12.35 pm, she was seen wearing a dark-patterned headscarf and a different top.

ALSO READ: Witness says Ismanira appeared ‘blank’ and unresponsive while her statement was recorded

On June 13 last year, Zaim Ikhwan and Ismanira, both aged 30, pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court to a charge of neglecting their six-year-old autistic son in a manner likely to cause physical harm.

The offence allegedly occurred along PJU Damansara Damai between noon on Dec 5 and 9.55 pm on Dec 6, 2023.

They were charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which is punishable by a maximum fine of RM50,000, imprisonment of up to 20 years, or both upon conviction.

Zayn Rayyan was reported missing on Dec 5, 2023, and his body was discovered in a stream near his home at Apartment Idaman, Damansara Damai, the following day.

He was believed to have been murdered, and an autopsy revealed injuries to his neck and body, consistent with self-defence.

The trial resumes tomorrow.