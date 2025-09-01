PETALING JAYA: Two housewives resorted to lodging a false police report, claiming they were robbed at knifepoint and their mobile phones were stolen, all because they were desperate to purchase cosmetic products.

According to Sinar Harian, Sandakan District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Abdul Fuad Abdul Malek said that his team received the report about the alleged incident at 12.05pm on Wednesday (Jan 8).

“A local complainant, accompanied by her friend, reported being victims of an armed robbery.

“In the report, they claimed that three suspects armed with knives stole two mobile phones and cash amounting to RM136 at 7:00 PM the previous evening in Bandar Sandakan,” he was quoted as saying.

However, further investigations and questioning revealed that the incident was fabricated.

Abdul Fuad stated that investigations revealed that the alleged robbery did not take place and the complainant and her friend had pawned their mobile phones at a pawnshop.

“These housewives, aged 34 and 20, admitted to the act as they were desperate for money to buy cosmetics but feared being scolded by their husbands.”

The case is now being investigated under Section 182 of the Penal Code for giving false information to authorities.

He reminded the public not to lodge false reports, emphasising those found guilty can face six months’ imprisonment, a RM2,000 fine, or both.

