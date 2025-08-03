HPPNK 2025 sales hit RM7.6m, targets RM15m by event end

KOTA KINABALU: The 2025 National Farmers, Breeders and Fishermen Day (HPPNK) has achieved RM7.6 million in sales and drawn approximately 300,000 visitors by its second day.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu expressed optimism that the event’s targets—500,000 visitors and RM15 million in total sales—would be met by its conclusion tonight.

Mohamad attributed the strong performance to high visitor turnout and anticipated end-of-event price reductions.

“Prices usually drop towards the end, which naturally drives sales,“ he told reporters after the closing ceremony, officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the Sabah International Convention Centre.

The minister also highlighted 14 strategic agreements signed during the event, valued at RM526 million.

Key export commodities like durian, pineapple, and fresh coconut were promoted, alongside emerging Sabah-based crops such as avocado and onions.

“Avocado cultivation in Tawau and onion farming in Ranau show strong export potential,“ Mohamad added. – Bernama