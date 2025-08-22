HRD Corp launches MADANI Graduate Scheme for workforce development

KUALA LUMPUR: The Human Resource Development Corporation has unveiled the MADANI Graduate Scheme to strengthen graduate development skills while supporting employers in enhancing workforce productivity.

This initiative allows registered employers to channel part of their levy contributions into structured training and industry exposure programmes.

HRD Corp chief executive officer Dr Syed Alwi Mohamed Sultan stated that the scheme strengthens workforce competitiveness by aligning graduate development with industry needs.

“SGM represents a win-win approach,” he said in an official statement released today.

“Graduates gain practical experience and industry-relevant training, while employers can develop a sustainable pipeline of talent.”

He emphasised that the programme focuses on shaping a workforce that is resilient, productive, and future-ready.

The agency under the Human Resources Ministry said the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to developing a skilled workforce aligned with ministry principles.

The scheme reinforces the national agenda to create a resilient and competitive Malaysian workforce through structured development programmes.

SGM is open to Malaysian graduates who have completed all higher academic requirements including Malaysian Skills Certification Level 4 and above.

Participants must be seeking their first structured workplace training experience to qualify for the programme.

All participants must complete the full twelve-month skills development programme to benefit from the scheme.

Registered employers may claim up to 50% of their remaining levy balance for training programmes starting from January 1, 2025.

Grant applications under SGM by employers registered with HRD Corp can be submitted from January 1, 2026. – Bernama