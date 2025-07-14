HTAN additional block 90% complete, set for February 2026 opening

KUALA PILAH: The construction of an additional block at Tuanku Ampuan Najihah Hospital (HTAN), previously stalled due to pandemic disruptions, is now nearing completion. With over 90 per cent of work finished, the project is expected to be fully operational by February 2026.

Originally slated for completion in August 2024, the RM153 million project faced delays primarily due to labour shortages during the Movement Control Order (MCO). Datuk Adnan Abu Hassan, a member of the Parliamentary Special Select Committee on Health, confirmed the revised timeline after a site visit.

“The contractor acknowledged delays exceeding 90 days last year, mainly because workers could not return after the MCO,“ said Adnan, who is also Kuala Pilah’s MP. The addition of an Infectious Diseases Ward further extended the timeline.

Spanning 1.7 hectares, the six-storey block will add 144 beds, increasing HTAN’s total capacity to 458. The facility will house upgraded departments to enhance healthcare services for local residents.

Adnan urged the Health Ministry to expedite staffing preparations to ensure seamless operations post-completion. - Bernama