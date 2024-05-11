Human values in sustainable development critical to reflecting Malaysia MADANI’s aspirations - Nga

PUTRAJAYA: Human values in sustainable development are vital elements that must be emphasised to reflect Malaysia’s aspirations under the MADANI framework, said Minister of Housing and Local Government Nga Kor Ming.

“Home is where the heart is, where values are nurtured, and where dreams take root. As our cities continue to be hubs of economic growth, we must ensure that they are also places we can call home,” he said.

With over 76 per cent of Malaysia’s population currently living in urban areas—projected to reach 80 per cent by 2030—Nga highlighted the need for cities that embody the best of Malaysian culture, diversity, creativity, and resilience.

“Through the spirit of Malaysia MADANI, we strive to foster an inclusive, progressive and resilient society, emphasising equity and livability.

“This vision goes beyond physical infrastructure; it is about creating communities where everyone feels a sense of belonging and has an equal opportunity to thrive, ensuring that we do not fall into the ‘Tale of Two Cities’,” he said in a statement in conjunction with the opening of the Malaysia Pavilion at the 12th World Urban Forum in Cairo.

Nga launched the pavilion at the Egypt International Exhibition Centre on Monday.

He also outlined the government’s commitment to climate-resilient urban planning, advocating for green building practices, and enhancing housing policies to ensure no one is left behind.

“Through initiatives like the People’s Residency Programme, we are dedicated to providing affordable, quality housing, ensuring every Malaysian has a place to call home, regardless of their background or income level,” he added.

The Malaysia Pavilion features 21 exhibition partners, including the Selangor government, local authorities, private sector representatives, and prominent universities.

The five-day forum is estimated to have attracted over 28,000 participants from 84 countries, making it a vital platform for global dialogue on sustainable urban development.