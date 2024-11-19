Hunt for the supernatural leads gardener to plead guilty for trespassing

PETALING JAYA: A 20-year-old gardener admitted to breaking into an abandoned building for paranormal activities at the Yong Peng magistrate’s court today.

Muhamad Zainudin Asaron entered a guilty plea before Magistrate Suhaila Shafi’uddin for trespassing into a former shopping centre in Bukit Pasir on Saturday, according to Harian Metro.

Police arrested Zainudin following a report by the 47-year-old property owner at 3.20pm where security footage showed the accused entering the premises at 1.36pm.

During questioning at Batu Pahat district police headquarters, Zainudin stated he entered the building to conduct paranormal activities, but his friends, who were supposed to join him, did not show up.

The accused was charged under Section 447 of the Penal Code and if convicted, could receive up to six months in jail, a RM3,000 fine, or both.

Due to his status as a young offender, the court ordered a social report from the Department of Social Welfare before sentencing on December 23.

The court then set bail at RM2,000 with one surety.