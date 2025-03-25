Husband and Wife killed in tragic accident near Sik

SIK: A husband and wife couple died in a tragic accident involving a Perodua Myvi car and a lorry at Jalan Teloi Timur - Kampung Merbau Kudung near here at around 4 pm today.

Sik Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) chief, Assistant Fire Superintendent Mohd Jamil Mat Daud said the victims, Lokman Hakim Mohd Shukri, 23, and his wife, Intan Suraya Zaidi, 24, were reported dead at the scene.

“An emergency call was received at 4.16pm and a team was deployed immediately and arrived at the location at 4.26pm... The distance from the station to the scene of the accident was eight kilometers.

“The two victims were trapped inside the wrecked car and rescue equipment were used to remove the victims... The victims were confirmed dead and handed over to the police for further action,“ he said in a statement today.