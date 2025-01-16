KUALA LUMPUR: A local man was arrested for allegedly hitting and pointing a knife at his wife at an apartment in Ampang near Selangor on Sunday.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail said the 45-year-old man was arrested yesterday at Jalan Ampang Mewah, Ampang at 10.30pm.

He said the suspect’s wife, who is a kindergarten teacher, lodged a police report after a disagreement occurred when her husband was drunk and accused him of having an affair with another man.

“The suspect then hit and kicked his wife in the back of the body. During the incident, the suspect also pointed a knife at his wife and the act was witnessed by their son.

“The results of the examination by medical officers found that the victim suffered a soft tissue injury on the neck while a urine test found that the suspect was negative from any drug abuse and had no past (criminal) record,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

Mohd Azam said the suspect was remanded for three days starting today and the case was being investigated under Sections 323 and 506 of the Penal Code for intentionally causing injury and criminal intimidation.

Meanwhile, a local man was arrested after he was suspected of being involved in a case of beating a man and causing serious injury in an incident that occurred at Jalan Pandan Indah, Ampang, last Saturday.

Mohd Azam said the suspect, aged in his 30s, was arrested on Monday on the roadside in front of the Ampang Jaya District Police Headquarters (IPD) by a team of officers and personnel from the IPD.

He said the complainant, who is the victim’s adoptive mother, received a call from the Ampang Hospital to inform that her 42-year-old adopted son was admitted to the red zone of the hospital.

“While at the Ampang Hospital, a man who took the victim to the hospital said that his adopted son had been beaten and the victim was sent to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital for further treatment by the Ampang Hospital and was in a stable condition after receiving treatment at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

“The motive for the incident is believed to be due to an old grudge because the victim had injured the suspect in mid-2024,“ he said in a separate statement.

He said the suspect was remanded for five days starting yesterday and the case was being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code, which is causing grievous bodily harm with the use of a weapon.