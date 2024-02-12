KUALA LUMPUR: Issues related to hygiene, safety, and the lack of interesting new products are among the major challenges faced by the government in promoting Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (VMY2026), said Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan.

However, he is optimistic that with the cooperation of all parties, especially state governments and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), these issues can be resolved to achieve the target of 35.6 million tourist arrivals for VMY2026.

“The focus of VMY2026 is to attract RM147 billion in revenue through high-income and sustainable tourism.

“In preparation for this, we have held a series of discussions with various ministries, state governments, local authorities, and tourism NGOs to ensure optimal impact across the entire supply chain,” said Khairul Firdaus during a question-and-answer session at the Dewan Negara today.

He said this in response to Senator Datuk Bobbey Suan’s question on the challenges faced by the ministry in its preparation for VMY2026.

Elaborating further, Khairul Firdaus highlighted efforts to improve tourism connectivity through strategic collaborations with companies like Malaysia Airlines, AirAsia, and Batik Air to promote chartered flights to key tourist destinations.

“At the same time, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) is actively conducting online marketing through platforms such as Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube to boost Malaysia’s visibility among tourists.

“The ministry will also collaborate with renowned influencers to promote tourism destinations,” he said.

