i-Mesra platform supports halal certification, says deputy minister

KUALA LUMPUR: The i-Mesra digital platform, designed as a pre-halal reference for entrepreneurs under the Rural and Regional Development Ministry (KKDW), does not conflict with the Malaysian Halal Certification issued by JAKIM, said Deputy Minister Datuk Rubiah Wang.

She explained that the platform serves as a facilitator, integrating JAKIM’s guidelines to align with federal halal certification procedures.

“The i-Mesra system incorporates JAKIM’s requirements, ensuring most KKDW products meet halal certification standards,“ she told reporters after launching i-Mesra at the 2025 Mega 3D Carnival (MK3D 2025).

When asked about Selangor’s rejection of i-Mesra, Rubiah stated that KKDW respects the decision but remains open to discussions.

“Selangor’s preference for an alternative system is not an issue. Our priority is providing entrepreneurs with a tool to speed up halal certification,“ she added.

KKDW adopted i-Mesra after its introduction by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, finding it user-friendly for entrepreneurs.

Last week, reports indicated Selangor refused i-Mesra as a halal verification platform, citing better alternatives.

Earlier, Rubiah witnessed a cooperation agreement between Ketengah and Koperasi Peserta-Peserta Felcra Malaysia Berhad.

She also received a Malaysia Book of Records certificate for MK3D 2025 as the Largest Entrepreneurship Fair.

MK3D 2025 combines three major entrepreneurship programmes, featuring over 1,000 entrepreneurs and 882 booths nationwide. - Bernama