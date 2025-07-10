IACA and MACA strengthen anti-corruption education through collaboration

KUALA LUMPUR: The International Anti-Corruption Academy (IACA) and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Academy (MACA) have pledged to deepen their partnership in advancing anti-corruption education.

The commitment was solidified during a courtesy visit by IACA dean Professor Slagjana Taseva to MACA senior director Datuk Mohd Hafaz Nazar.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) confirmed the discussions in a recent statement.

“IACA conveyed its readiness to share expertise through strategic cooperation with MACA, particularly in strengthening anti-corruption education,“ the statement noted.

The two-hour meeting explored potential collaboration in training modules, academic programmes, and expert exchanges to support global integrity initiatives.

Also present were Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed, a member of IACA’s international senior advisory board, and Nik Nurzai Mohd Zainudin, head of MACC’s International Relations, Policy, Planning, and Research Division.

IACA, an international postgraduate institution, focuses on integrity and anti-corruption education, research, and training. Meanwhile, MACA serves as Malaysia’s leading training centre for anti-corruption enforcement and prevention personnel.

Mohd Hafaz emphasised MACA’s openness to collaboration, particularly in knowledge exchange and best practices.

He also expressed readiness to formalise the partnership through a future memorandum of understanding (MoU). - Bernama