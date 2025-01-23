PETALING JAYA: Hup Teck Soy Sauce factory, a family-owned business dating back to before World War One has announced that they will close its doors on Jan 28.

In a Facebook post, the company shared that the decision for close had been a “very difficult” one.

“We are so sad to say goodbye after 111 years, we will close our doors on Tuesday, 28 Jan 2025.

“We are grateful for your continued support and loyalty, you all are direct reason for our success as we are truly humbled and honored to have served you.

The business also encouraged customers to visit the factory located in Gopeng, Perak during its last few weeks of business and purchase its remaining stock.

Malaysian netizens took to the comment section to express their sadness and shock towards the news of the closure.

“Very sad, it’s my favourite sauce since my childhood till now. I can never find better sauce then yours hereafter,” commented Rachel Joseph.

“Because of you Hup Teck, I can’t even swallow other brand soy sauce. I wish you can pass the skill to other people to continue this artisan soy sauce! Please, if you are willing to pass down the skill, I believe it will saving more life,” pleaded Woody Derlycor.