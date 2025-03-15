IDS Sabah to host roundtable discussion on empowering women

KOTA KINABALU: The Institute for Development Studies (Sabah) (IDS) will host a roundtable discussion on Tuesday, March 18, to empower women’s roles in socio-economic development and state governance.

Its chief executive officer, Datuk Dr Ramzah Dambul, said the session will focus on identifying the challenges women face across various sectors and exploring initiatives to expand their participation in the state’s development.

He said the discussion, ‘Empowering Women: Towards a More Inclusive Future’, will also explore the role of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in strengthening women’s empowerment at the community level.

“This session will explore various initiatives, including skills training programmes, entrepreneurship support, women’s leadership programmes and capacity-building efforts. The role of NGOs is crucial in improving the living standards of women, especially at the grassroots level.

“They are not only key drivers in voicing community issues but also actively organise training and skill development programmes,” he said in a statement today.

Ramzah said the roundtable will include representatives from NGOs, community leaders, economists and the public and private sector.